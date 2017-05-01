Brighton Want Chelsea Striker Tammy Abraham On Loan For Next Season

Brighton are keen on signing Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham for their debut Premier League season, according to The Sun.

The 19-year-old has scored 26 goals on loan at Bristol City this season and that has convinced manager Chris Hughton he could be the ideal man to come in to offer a different striking option to veteran Glenn Murray and Sam Baldock.

And apparently Brighton are hopeful Chelsea will again decide to send the striker out on loan.

The Brighton boss got a chance to check up on the forward at close quarters yesterday as his team were denied being crowned champions with a 1-0 defeat to City.

The England under-21 star has attracted the interest of a number of top flight clubs with Everton and Leicester both keen on trying to secure a permanent deal for him.

