Brilliant Cheptegei finishes 4th, Kiplimo 12th in IAAF Diamond League race

Uganda’s top distance runner Joshua Cheptegei marked his return to the track by finishing 4th in a star-studded 5,000m Prefontaine Classic race – an IAAF third leg of the Diamond League in Eugene.

Saturday’s race was won by favourite, double Olympic Champion Mo Farah.

Uganda’s world junior cross country champion Jacob Kiplimo finished in a commendable 12th.

Place Athlete Affiliation Time 1 Mo FARAH Great Britain 13:00.70 2 Yomif KEJELCHA Ethiopia 13:01.21 3 Geoffrey KAMWORWOR Kenya 13:01.35 4 Joshua CHEPTEGEI Uganda 13:02.84 5 Albert ROP Bahrain 13:04.82 6 Mohammed AHMED Canada 13:08.16 7 Paul CHELIMO USA 13:10.11 8 Andrew BUTCHART Great Britain 13:11.45 9 Eric JENKINS USA 13:13.30 10 Aron KIFLE Eritrea 13:13.31 11 Patrick TIERNAN Australia 13:13.44 12 Jacob KIPLIMO Uganda 13:13.64 13 Paul Kipngetich TANUI Kenya 13:14.09 14 Bashir ABDI Belgium 13:16.74 15 Leonard BARSOTON Kenya 13:17.38 16 Hassan MEAD USA 13:19.16 17 William Malel SITONIK Kenya 13:20.02 18 Getaneh TAMIRE Ethiopia 13:21.78 19 Leonard KORIR USA 13:22.04 20 Nicholas Mboroto KOSIMBEI Kenya 13:22.68 21 Stephen SAMBU Kenya 13:23.79 22 Ben TRUE USA 13:28.24 23 Caleb Mwangangi NDIKU Kenya 13:31.45 24 Chris DERRICK USA 13:33.39 Ryan HILL USA DNF Isiah Kiplangat KOECH Kenya DNF Ibrihim JEILAN Ethiopia DNF Djamal DIREH Djibouti DNF Riley MASTERS USA DNF

Price money in the Diamond League events, and final later in the year

QUALIFICATION MEETING FINAL

Place Prize Money (USD) Place Prize Money (USD) 1st $10,000 1st $50,000 2nd $6000 2nd $20,000 3rd $4000 3rd $10,000 4th $3000 4th $6’000 5th $2500 5th $5’000 6th $2000 6th $4’000 7th $1500 7th $3’000 8th $1000 8th $2’000

plus rewards for 9th-12th place finishers in distance races and ninth-lane runners in sprints.

Points at qualification meetings: Place Points 1st 8 2nd 7 3rd 6 4th 5 5th 4 6th 3 7th 2 8th 1

Race preview

Eugene IAAF Diamond League

Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei gets a chance to put his athletics season back on track when he runs against double Olympic 5,000m – 10,000m Champion Mo Farah and two-time World Cross Country king Geoffrey Kamworor at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene on Saturday.

Cheptegei, who collapsed spectacularly at the World Cross Country Championships on home ground in March, gets an opportunity to indicate how much he has recovered.

In the 10km cross country race in March, Cheptegei set a blistering pace after two laps, but in the final lap run out of gas, suddenly slowed down, and walked to the finish line in 30th position. He was stretchered off.

“He is very okay,” said national coach Faustine Kiwa, when The Independent asked about his fitness ahead of the Eugene IAAF Diamond League race. “He even danced that night of the cross country final. The doctors said he simply stretched himself, but is fine.”

That men’s World Cross Country Championship 10km race was won by Kenya’s Kamworor, followed by Leonard Barsoton. Cheptegei faces them both in this weekend’s Eugene Diamond League in the US.

The other Ugandan in action Saturday is teenager Jacob Kiplimo. Kiplimo won the men’s junior gold at Kampala’s World Cross Country Championships.

The World’s best

The 5,000m (12.5 laps) race Saturday is a remarkable collection of the world’s best distance runners and will show how much Cheptegei,20 has recovered, on top of providing a preview of the London World Championships final this summer. (see key runners profiles on page 2 or click)

The University of Oregon’s Hayward Field is the training base of Farah but Cheptegei has fond memories of the US state. It was in Eugene, Oregon that he announced his arrival on the world stage at the 2014 IAAF World Junior Championships by winning the 10,000m gold.

Farah faces a repeat of his Rio Olympics 5,000m final, with both silver medallist Paul Chelimo and bronze medallist Hagos Gebrhiwet, 23, in the field.

Friday’s night’s opening events will see Ethiopia’s Olympic silver medallist Genzebe Dibaba take another crack at the world record in the 5,000m, aiming to beat the existing mark of 14min 11.15sec held by her sister Tirunesh since 2008.

Other highlights on Saturday include the men’s 100m, where Olympic silver medallist Justin Gatlin and Canada’s bronze medallist Andre DeGrasse resume their rivalry.

The women’s 800m meanwhile sees Olympic champion Caster Semenya head a strong line-up which also includes Rio medallists Francine Niyonsaba of Burundi and Margaret Wambui of Kenya.

