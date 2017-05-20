Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bring Back our Girls co-convener calls for the resignation of President Buhari

Posted on May 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The health of President Muhammadu Buhari has been a major worry for Nigerians as a lot of prominent persons in the country have called for his resignation. The latest to for the resignation of the President is the co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group, Aisha Yesufu, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to …

The post Bring Back our Girls co-convener calls for the resignation of President Buhari appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.