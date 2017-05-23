Britain raises terror threat level, deploys army

London, United Kingdom | AFP | Britain raised the terror threat level to “critical” on Tuesday meaning a new attack is believed to be imminent, and soldiers are being deployed to assist armed police, British Prime Minister Theresa May said.

“It is a possibility we cannot ignore that there is a wider group of individuals linked to this attack,” she said after a suicide bomber killed 22 people, including several children, at a pop concert in Manchester.

Suspect named after youngsters killed in UK concert attack https://t.co/Bt31QyscAr pic.twitter.com/xrrajjIdZV — The Independent (@UGIndependent) May 23, 2017

