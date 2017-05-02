Britain to spend 5m pounds in fighting human trafficking in Edo

The British Government on Tuesday said it has set aside five million pound to support the fight against human trafficking in Nigeria.

British Deputy High Commissioner in Nigeria, Laure Beaufiks, made this known in Benin during her visit to the Speaker of the Edo House of Assembly, Justin Okonoboh.

“My Prime Minister, Theresa May, has set aside five million pounds to support the fight against modern slavery in Nigeria,” Beaufiks said.

Beaufiks said that Britain would partner with the state government to tackle the menace of human trafficking in the country, particular in Edo.

The British envoy said she was in Edo to identify business opportunities and explore ways of tackling the menace of human trafficking.

Responding, the Deputy Speaker, Mrs Elizabeth Ativie, who represented the Speaker, thanked the British government for the kind gesture.

“I want to thank you for participating in the Edo project. The governor, Godwin Obaseki, has been interested in the economic development of the state outside oil.

“That is why many other countries are coming to the state to invest,” she said.

According to her, the Criminal Code Amendment Law 2000 was passed by the state assembly to ensure speedy prosecution of offenders.

“This is to show how serious and committed our government is towards ensuring total eradication of human trafficking in the state,” she added.

Ativie said that the state government was committed to creating more jobs for its teeming youths to tackle the menace of human trafficking.

