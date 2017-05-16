Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria inflation declines – NBS report – Vanguard

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Nigeria inflation declines – NBS report
Vanguard
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) which measure inflation declined by 0.02 per cent in April, the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, said on Tuesday. According to the NBS in its new report, the inflation rate, put at 17.24 percent, declined a little
Nigeria's inflation rate drops for third consecutive monthDaily Post Nigeria
UK inflation rate at highest level since September 2013BBC News
Inflation hits four-year high of 2.7%Daily Mail
CNBC –The Independent –The Guardian –Bloomberg
all 116 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.