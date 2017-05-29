British Airways battles IT meltdown

British Airways was battling its third day of disruption on Monday after a global computer system failure stranded thousands of passengers over a holiday weekend and turned into a public relations disaster.

The airline said it was running a full schedule at London’s Gatwick airport on Monday and planned to operate all its long-haul flights from Heathrow, although some short-haul flights had been canceled.

BA had been forced to cancel all its flights from Heathrow, Europe’s busiest airport, and Gatwick on Saturday after a power supply problem disrupted its operations worldwide and also hit its call centers and website.

The disruption continued on Sunday. Some stranded passengers curled up under blankets on the floor or slumped on luggage trolleys, images that played prominently in the media at the start of a week when schools were on holiday.

