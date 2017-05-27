BA passengers ‘trying not to cry’ over cancelled flights – BBC News
BBC News
BA passengers 'trying not to cry' over cancelled flights
BBC News
The British Airways check-in hall at Gatwick Airport is eerily empty. Elsewhere people are milling around with luggage, gazing hopefully at information boards not knowing if they will be going on holiday. The emotion came earlier with the first …
British Airways cancels all flights from Gatwick and Heathrow due to IT failure
British Airways cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
British Airways chaos should force us to re-evaluate our faith in technology
