British Airways Cancels Flights Due to IT Failure

British Airways has cancelled all flights from London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports, as a global IT failure causes severe disruption for travellers. The airline indicated that it has suffered “major IT systems failure” and apologised to its passengers. BA said terminals at Heathrow and Gatwick have become extremely congested and it is cancelling all flights […]

The post British Airways Cancels Flights Due to IT Failure appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

