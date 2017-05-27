Pages Navigation Menu

British Airways Cancels Flights Due to IT Failure

British Airways has cancelled all flights from London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports, as a global IT failure causes severe disruption for travellers. The airline indicated that  it has suffered  “major IT systems failure”  and  apologised to its passengers. BA said terminals at Heathrow and Gatwick have become extremely congested and it is cancelling all flights […]

