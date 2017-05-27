British Airways computer systems crash across the world after they are ‘hacked’

Pages Navigation Menu

British Airways computer systems have crashed across the world, sparking chaos at airports with massive queues and delayed flights. All BA flights from Heathrow and Gatwick before 6pm have been cancelled because of a ‘major IT system failure’ that is causing ‘severe disruption worldwide’. Hundreds of fliers are stuck in ‘huge’ check-in lines and parts […]

