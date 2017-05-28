British Airways counts cost of outage disruption – Financial Times
|
Financial Times
|
British Airways counts cost of outage disruption
Financial Times
Dressed in a high-vis jacket in a room full of computers, the message from the video statement by British Airways' chief executive uploaded on Saturday was clear: I'm here in the thick of the crisis. Speaking from BA's operations centre near Heathrow …
British Airways IT system outage: What went wrong and what are BA passengers' rights?
Irish passenger caught up in BA disruption: 'Police told us to go home because airline staff felt under attack'
British Airways Resumes Some London Flights After Global IT Failure
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!