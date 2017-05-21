British Airways slashes fares for customers flying Abuja-London route – The Nation Newspaper
British Airways slashes fares for customers flying Abuja-London route
The Nation Newspaper
Customers flying British Airways (BA) through its Abuja-London route and vice-versa from the Nnamidi Azikwe International Airport (NAIA) would pay a slashed fare of $277 between May 15, 2017 and June 30, 2017 for one way trip. Mr. Kola Olayinka …
