British Envoy, Arkwright, Drums Support For Anti-corruption Crusade

By BLESSING BATURE

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Paul Arkwright, yesterday, commended the president Muhammadu Buhari led Administration in tackling corruption and pledged the readiness of British government to help Nigeria get rid of it.

Ambassador Arkwright disclosed this at the launch of a new report on corruption in Nigeria, put together by the British policy, Chatham house. He maintained that corruption additionally fuels inequality, holds back economic development, and hurts the most vulnerable in society.

He said “The Administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has made fighting corruption a top priority and is investing in this fight. Billions naira have been recovered by Nigeria’s anti-corruption agencies and there are many ongoing high profile investigations and prosecutions. I am sure that, like me, many others have seen pictures of the large amounts of cash recovered from apartment blocks and similar locations.

He continued “I think the government of Nigeria is doing the right thing. It is a very good signal that corruption is not good thing. It is investigating people who are allegedly corrupt and recovering looted assets and engaging internationally including my own country.

“But there is a long way to go and the British government is standing shoulder to shoulder with the president and his government in tackling this menace”

Mr. Arkwright further stated that Chatham House was commissioned to conduct a study exploring social norms of corruption in Nigeria.

According to him, Nigeria Anti-Corruption Effects must be underpinned by a deeper understanding of the social drives of corruption. There must be insights into why people engage in or refrain from corrupt activities, and societal factors that may contribute to normalizing corrupt behaviors in the first place and desensitizing citizens to its impacts “he added.

