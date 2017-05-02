British Man Attracted By Cossy Orjiakor’s “Pure Honey”

Busty actress, Cossy Ojiakor has a British admirer who fell for her and has plans of coming to visit Nigeria this 2017 just cause of her. Cossy recently landed herself a role in a Nollywood movie titled ‘Pure Honey’ where she was maid to a middle class family. Somehow, Cossy Orjiakor was the most interesting …

The post British Man Attracted By Cossy Orjiakor’s “Pure Honey” appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

