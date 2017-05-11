Pages Navigation Menu

British PM vows energy price cap if re-elected

Posted on May 11, 2017

BRITISH Prime Minister Theresa May pledged on Tuesday to cap household energy prices if she is re-elected on June 8, sending stocks tumbling with the biggest market intervention since the sector was privatized almost 30 years ago. Energy bills have doubled in Britain over the past decade to about 1,200 pounds ($1,500) a year, putting […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

