Brook Confirms Another Broken Eye Socket

Kell Brook has confirmed he sustained a broken eye socket in his IBF welterweight title fight loss to Errol Spence Jr on Saturday.

Brook went on his knees in the penultimate round, with his left eye causing him a lot of distress, before the referee callrd a hakt to the match.

The Special One’s other eye resulted in his defeat to Golovkin, and after his fight against Soence Jr, he was inflicted with the same injury.

Speaking to Sky Sports News HQ, Brook said: “They kept me in until about 3am. I had a CT scan on my eye and the eye is broken again, same as the Golovkin one, so, maybe surgery again.

“I’m devastated. I knew from round seven that the eye had gone and progressively as the rounds went on. I tried to get through the fight and it kept going double vision and then coming back into line.

“In the later rounds 10 and 11, especially 11th round, it stuck there and that’s why I went down on one knee and I remember the surgeon saying to me after the Golovkin fight if you would have gone another round or so you could be blind so I’ve got that going through my mind as well.

“I’m in my own city, I’m in Sheffield. I wear my heart on my sleeve. There were many things going through my mind but I remember thinking I live to fight another day.”

“I think the time is now maybe to move up,” Brook added. “I’ve been making welterweight since I was a teenager. My first fight I was about nine or ten.

“I went up to middleweight in my last fight, I put a lot of muscle on and it was so hard to get to welterweight.”

The post Brook Confirms Another Broken Eye Socket appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

