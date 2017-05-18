Brook: Losing To Golovkin Is A Positive

Kell Brook intends to turn his loss to Golovkin into a positive, when he defends his title against Errol Spence Jr.

The British boxer will be defending his IBF welterweight title against Errol Spence Jr come May 27.

The fight will mark Brook’s first return to the ring, eight months after his first loss to Golovkin, a match that left him with a broken eye socket.

“It was a big occasion that brought extra pressure and I was in there with the big, most-feared middleweight there is but I showed I could stand with him,” Brook exclusively told Sky Sports.

“I sent out the blueprint to show that I am worth being at that level and for all the negatives that came from it, they all turned into positives.

“I took nothing bad from that fight. It is one big positive. You will see.

“I am champion of the world for a reason. They call me the ‘Special One’ for a reason and I want to show the world why, by using everything I’ve learned throughout my career, even the Golovkin fight.”

