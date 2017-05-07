"Brown" Bad Water Spotted Coming Out Of A Tap in Zamfara

The photos below show the tea-lookalike type of water coming out of a tap in Gusau, the capital of Zamfara state.

According to Rariya “Reports indicate that this Scenes of tap water in certain parts of town Gusau Zamfara State Capital”

