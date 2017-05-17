Bruce Onobrakpeya, 8 other artists to hold exhibitions in Lagos

RENOWNED veteran artist, Bruce Onobrakpeya, and eight others will hold a one-week art exhibition at Adam and Eve Departmental Store in Ikeja, Lagos State from June 18 to June 25, it was learnt. The others are: Kolade Oshinowo, Lekan Onabanjo, Raqib Bashorun, Duke Asidere, Alex Nwokolo, Zino Orara, Fidelis Odogwu and Tola Wewe. The artists […]

