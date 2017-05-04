Bubo Living Launch Giveaway with BN Living – DAY 3 | Win Caxton Alile Wafer Table Lamp!

There’s a misconception that ready-made home accent and furniture pieces in Nigerian are expensive, Bubo Living hopes to debunk this, by providing its readers with a variety of affordable local options – made or retailed locally. For Day 3, BellaNaija Living readers can win a Caxton Alile Wafer Table Lamp. Handmade in Nigeria, this 14 […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

