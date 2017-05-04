Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bubo Living Launch Giveaway with BN Living – DAY 3 | Win Caxton Alile Wafer Table Lamp!

Posted on May 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

There’s a misconception that ready-made home accent and furniture pieces in Nigerian are expensive, Bubo Living hopes to debunk this, by providing its readers with a variety of affordable local options – made or retailed locally. For Day 3, BellaNaija Living readers can win a Caxton Alile Wafer Table Lamp. Handmade in Nigeria, this 14 […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.