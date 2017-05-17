Budget 2017: Customs, 32 parastatals yet to submit estimates

SENATE yesterday frowned at the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, and 32 other government parastatals for not submitting their 2017 Budget proposals since September 2016. Following a point of order raised by the Deputy Leader of the Senate, Bala Ibn Na’Allah, the Senate said the action of the parastatals were […]

