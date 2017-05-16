Budget faces fresh hurdle at N/Assembly – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Budget faces fresh hurdle at N/Assembly
Daily Trust
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and members of the National Economic Management Team (NEMT) during a meeting at the Presidential Villa Abuja yesterday. Legislators have delayed forwarding the 2017 budget to the presidency for assent after allegations …
2017 budget: Fresh rift looms between Presidency, NASS
Presidency Yet To Receive 2017 Budget
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!