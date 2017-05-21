Budget rigmarole exposes FG’s lethargy, unpreparedness, says PDP

The Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) reviewed the history of Budget crises that have characterised President Muhammadu Buhari administration since inception and submitted that they had exposed the fact that the regime never had any viable strategy for delivering good governance.

The opposition party also expressed sadness that the Buhari administration has neither had any realistic national budget nor executed any single project capable of promoting economic growth since May 29, 2015, when it took over power.

In an interview with The Guardian, the party’s spokesman, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, further noted that what is left of Nigeria’s economy is being crippled due to delay in passing the 2017 budget.

The party said the country’s problems have been made worse because the All Progressives Congress (APC) never had an idea of what to do in government, adding that it is simply a collection of very strange bedfellows.

On the controversy about who should sign the budget between the President and the Acting President, the opposition party noted:

“Whereas it took almost forever for the National Assembly to pass the budget, we are now being fed with another story of who has power to sign the document. It is the height of confusion. Already there is an Acting president in the country. Why is he acting, if he cannot sign the budget? I am hoping they will not truncate this democracy.”

