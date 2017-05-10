Buffon qualifies for his third champions league final

Gianluigi Buffon, Juventus Football Club goalkeeper has qualified for his third champions league final in his long career. The 39 year old veteran, had won the Serie A and B, Copa Italia, Super Cup and Europa league with Juve and the World Cup with Italy in 2006. He is however determined to add the champions…

The post Buffon qualifies for his third champions league final appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

