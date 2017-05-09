Pages Navigation Menu

Buhai a rejected soul, ghost and shell of his former self – Fani-Kayode

May 9, 2017

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a broken and rejected soul, who is now a ghost of his former self. He urged the cabal forcing him to remain in power to allow him resign so he could face his deteriorating health. In an article entitled ‘The Mendacities Of The […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

