Buhari 2yrs In Office: Nigeria Will Break Up & Cease To Exit If.. – Fani Kayode

Former Aviation Minister Femi Fani Kayode has stated that Nigeria will break up & cease to exit if we fails to restructure.

Fani Kayode said this in a series of tweets he made while wishing Nigerians a Happy Democracy Day.

Fani kayode also rated Buhari 2 years in Office, He described PMB’s 2 years in office as a total disaster.

See His Tweets Below..

Happy Democracy Day Nigeria. The last 2 years under @ MBuhari have been a disaster. Sooner or later this country must be restructured.

If we fail to restructure her Nigeria will break up, will be redefined and will cease to exist as we know it in a matter of years.

