Buhari Appoints Lufthansa, 5 Others Advisers For National Carrier – Nigerian Bulletin
|
Nigerian Bulletin
|
Buhari Appoints Lufthansa, 5 Others Advisers For National Carrier
Nigerian Bulletin
President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government has appointed advisers to help it set up a national airline and develop its aviation infrastructure – currently seen as a barrier to economic growth – to create a hub for West Africa, the Minister of …
Nigeria's Arik Air gets $4.7 million injection from AMCON
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!