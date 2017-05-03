Buhari at work, meets Malami, Baru
SGF, NIA DG probe: Probe committee may submit report today PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari yesterday resumed at his office in the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed had explained that Buhari needed time to rest and would “now operate from home.” But the President who had not appeared at any public function […]
