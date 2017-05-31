Buhari Became President To Take Care Of Nigerian Youths – Femi Adesina

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Tuesday night, said that President Muhammadu Buhari contested for president up to four times to care care of the youths

Adesina made the disclosure in Abuja on Tuesday when he received a Golden Leadership Award from the National Youths Advocacy for Good Governance Initiative at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He asked the youth to join other Nigerians in supporting the President in his effort to evolve a new Nigeria for the upcoming generation.

“One of the reasons President Buhari repeatedly contested for the position of the President of Nigeria was to see the country properly take care of young people. He strongly believes there should be a better country for the future generation.

“Tell your colleagues to team up with a government that envisages a better future for this country because Nigerians deserve a better future and that is what the President is aspiring to bequeath,” Adesina said.

In his remarks, the National Coordinator of the Youth Group, Comrade Alabi Abiodun, while presenting the award, commended Adesina for his exemplary role and service to the nation.

The post Buhari Became President To Take Care Of Nigerian Youths – Femi Adesina appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

