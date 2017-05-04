Buhari Did Not Lie To Nigerians About His Health – Lai Mohammed

The nation’s Information Minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has defended his boss, President Muhammadu Buhari over his health and his transparency to Nigerians about it. The Information Minister who spoke to newsmen after the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting held yesterday and presided over by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo in the absence of the president…

The post Buhari Did Not Lie To Nigerians About His Health – Lai Mohammed appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

