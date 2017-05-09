Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari did not refuse to hand over to me – Osinbajo

Posted on May 9, 2017

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, has sought to clear up the controversy caused by the wording of President Muhammadu Buhari’s letter to the National Assembly, before he left to the UK on Sunday for further checks on his health. In the letter read on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday, Buhari said the vice-president would “coordinate […]

