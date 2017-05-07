Buhari did not sack State House Permanent Secretary – Presidency

The presidency at the weekend dismissed reports that the Permanent Secretary of the State House, Jalal Arabi, has been fired. A statement by the State House Deputy Director of Media, Abiodun Oladunjoye, said Arabi did not commit any offences in the course of his duty and could not have been removed. “Mr Arabi is at […]

