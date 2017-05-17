Buhari Doesn’t Deserve A Death Wish from Nigerians – APC Chieftain – CHANNELS TELEVISION
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Buhari Doesn't Deserve A Death Wish from Nigerians – APC Chieftain
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Bamidele Faparusi, has warned Nigerians against conceiving evil intentions against their leaders. The warning follows news which circulated on social media days ago, that President Muhammadu …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
