Buhari dredging River Niger for N100m, Jonathan paid N34bn – Amaechi
Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi yesterday alleged that former President Goodluck Jonathan administration allegedly paid a contractor N34 billion for the dredging of the River Niger, but did not get it done. He sajd the Muhammadu Buhari administration is spending N100m on the same project. Ameachi spoke said in Lagos at the opening of a conference […]
Buhari dredging River Niger for N100m, Jonathan paid N34bn – Amaechi
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!