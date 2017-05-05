Buhari dredging River Niger for N100m, Jonathan paid N34bn – Amaechi

Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi yesterday alleged that former President Goodluck Jonathan administration allegedly paid a contractor N34 billion for the dredging of the River Niger, but did not get it done. He sajd the Muhammadu Buhari administration is spending N100m on the same project. Ameachi spoke said in Lagos at the opening of a conference […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

