Buhari Eats & Drinks Well – Buhari’s PA

The personal assistant to President Buhari on new media, Bashir Ahmad has described as false a recent report by Sahara Reporters on President Buhari’s health.

The online publication in a report headlined; “Buhari Has Difficulty Drinking And Eating, But Cabal Won’t Let Him Travel For Urgent Treatment” alleged that the president’s effort to travel abroad for treatment has been frustrated by a cabal in Aso Rock

But in a statement on Sunday, Mr. Bashir said that Nigerians do not need to worry about the president’s health status.

Read what he posted below;

I have received many calls and text messages this evening, asking me whether the story published on Sahara Reporters about President Muhammadu Buhari’s health status is true or not.

The story like so many of its kind is untrue, as Garba Shehu said last week Thursday, there is no need for apprehension over President Buhari’s health.

We pray that God continues to see Mr. President through this period of recuperation.

