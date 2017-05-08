Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari fit to re-contest in 2019 – Presidency

Posted on May 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The presidency on Monday said President Muhammadu Buhari is fit to run again in 2019. Special Assistant on National Assembly Matters, Alhaji Abdulrahman Sulaiman Kawu Sumaila, stated this in a chat with newsmen in Kano. Sumaila noted that it was a normal thing for an aged person like Buhari to fall sick. Sumaila said only […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

