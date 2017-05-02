Buhari gives appointments meant for Igbos to Hausa people – Ex-Senate Chief Whip, Owie

Daily Post Nigeria

Former Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Roland Owie, has alleged that the current President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government is giving appointments meant for Igbos to Hausa people. Owie made the claim while frowning at the lopsided …



and more »