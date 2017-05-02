Buhari gives appointments meant for Igbos to Hausa people – Ex-Senate Chief Whip, Owie
Former Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Roland Owie, has alleged that the current President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government is giving appointments meant for Igbos to Hausa people. Owie made the claim while frowning at the lopsided appointments being made by the Buhari-led Federal Government. Speaking at an event organised by the National Confraternity of […]
Buhari gives appointments meant for Igbos to Hausa people – Ex-Senate Chief Whip, Owie
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!