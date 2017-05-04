Buhari happy with forex market stability – Emefiele

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, on Thursday briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the stability in the foreign exchange market and other activities of the apex bank.

Emefiele, who spoke to State House correspondents after a closed door meeting with the President in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said Buhari was delighted over the stability in the forex market.

The CBN governor said the naira is currently stabilising at between N380 and N385 to a dollar.

He said, “Basically as it is expected what we normally do is from time to time to brief the President about activities about the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“Particularly at this time as it relates to the efforts that the central bank is doing to stabilise the forex market.

“We briefed him regarding the activities so far and he was very delighted to hear that the market is stabilising at the level that it is right now.

“I am saying the parallel market which currently stabilises at between N380 and N385.”

Emefiele said the increase in crude oil production and export were the major factors responsible for the stability in the forex market.

NAN

The post Buhari happy with forex market stability – Emefiele appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

