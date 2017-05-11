Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari has done nothing wrong, Osinbajo is Nigeria’s Acting President – Senator Gbolahan

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Reactions have continued to trail President Muhammadu Buhari’s letter to the senate where he asked the Vice President to coordinate the activities of the government without necessarily referring to him as the Acting President. The letter has continued to raise dust and overheating the polity. However, a lawmaker, Prince Gbolahan Dada, representing Ogun West has […]

Buhari has done nothing wrong, Osinbajo is Nigeria’s Acting President – Senator Gbolahan

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.