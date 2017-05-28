Buhari Has Failed, It Is A Miracle That Nigerians Are Still Existing – Islamic scholar, Ahmad Gumi Explodes

Dr Ahmad Abubakar Gumi, an Islamic scholar says the president has failed Nigerians – He also urged Nigerians to reject both the APC and PDP – Gumi argued that in the administration of President Buhari, senior officials were getting away with stealing and corruption An Islamic scholar, Sheikh (Dr) Ahmad Abubakar Gumi has insisted that the President Muhammadu Buhari APC-led administration has failed woefully. Sheikh Gumi said this while assessing the administration of President Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last two years.

According to the cleric, the president and the party performed below expectations. Gumi argued that in the administration of President Buhari, senior officials were getting away with stealing and corruption Going further, the cleric urged Nigerians to reject the ruling party and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as well. He said: “The problem is that no matter how good you are as a leader, you should have a team. If you put Maradona in a bad team, no one will pass the ball to him in order to score a goal. The APC government has failed for lack of a team”. “Every failure has reasons. When a patient dies in the hospital, there is usually a post mortem examination to determine the direct cause of death. We have symptoms but they may not be the cause of death. “The widespread suffering in the country is a symptom of an underlying disease afflicting the nation that needs to be tackled. But if the government has been listening all along, it could have alleviated the problem or it could have done more than it is doing.

“I can imagine somebody who has nothing. How is he surviving? How is he paying his children’s school fees? How can he treat his children when they are sick? How can he feed? So, when you look at all these indices, you will know that it is a miracle that we are still existing. “So, if we want to do a post mortem on this government, you have to look far beyond the inception of the administration. Like I said, they inherited some of the defects and the solution would have been to manage Nigeria as a critically ill patient.”

Sheikh Gumi lso faulted the leadership qualities of the ruling party. “Now, there is too much hostility and bad blood in the country. All I know is that all Nigerians are one. What we need was someone to correct us”, he told New Telegraph. “This is the time to bring people together, the kind of leader that Nigeria needs at this critical time is the one that can pacify. Not one that will show that he is clean and the other person is dirty. No. He should show that we are all dirty, let us all come and clean ourselves. “So, the so-called clean party which has the broom, who is it trying to sweep? It is so antagonistic. It is so provocative that it has divided the country. If your house is also dirty, you cannot clean someone’s house. People thought that change is coming when it was not possible to effect that change,” he said.

Speaking on corruption, Gumi reflected that even in the administration of President Buhari, senior officials were getting away with stealing and corruption. “The allegations of corruption are already been made against the (suspended) Secretary to the Government of the Federation, of a government that is fighting corruption. And the government cannot do anything besides suspension. “The present administration came to rule Nigeria using the slogan of war against corruption and this is disrupting the unity of the country. The unity of the country is more important than the money that people stole; more important than the current underdevelopment that we are witnessing,” he said.

