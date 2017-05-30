Buhari has not met expectations of Nigerians – Ngige

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has admitted that President Muhammadu Buhari has not met the the expectation of most Nigerians. Addressing journalists in Awka, Anambra State, on Monday, the Minister said despite Buhari’s inability to meet the expectations of Nigerians, he feels fulfilled. Ngige noted that he will give Buhari a pass […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

