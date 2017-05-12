“Buhari Has Taken Me As A Son In The Way He Treats Me” – Osinbajo

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Thursday revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari treats him like a son.

Mr Osinbajo stated this at the palace of the Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumin Usman, during a visit to the state for the inauguration of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Clinic.

The acting president who was clearly delighted to have visited the home state of his principal said that ”the President has been treating me as a brother. In fact the President has taken me as a son in the way he treats me.”

“Going by the amount of responsibilities the president has given me, it shows that he seriously believes that we can live as brothers in this country.

“He seriously believes in the unity of Nigeria. I pray the Lord will preserve our president to continue to lead us just as the nation has voted him to do so.

“One of the reasons why I feel very much at home in Katsina State is because this is the home of President Muhammadu Buhari who has taken me more like a brother.”

“In fact, sometimes more like a son than his vice-president,” he said, in a statement issued by his media aide, Laolu Akande.