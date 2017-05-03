Buhari has to go for further medical treatment – CAN
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to go for further medical check-up. In a statement released on Tuesday, CAN said Buhari needs time away to look after his health. President of the Christian body, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, also called on the Federal Government to rise up and end the challenges […]
