Buhari increases Amnesty Programme budget by N35 billion
The federal government had approved a N20 billion allocation for the Amnesty Programme in the 2016 budget.
The post Buhari increases Amnesty Programme budget by N35 billion appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!