Buhari increases budget to Amnesty Programme by N35bn

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Budget | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari administration has released additional N35 billion to step-up the Amnesty Programme in the Niger Delta region. The lifeline, according to a release from the Vice Presidential Spokesman, Mr Laolu Akande, on Saturday is in sustenance of the new understanding between the Federal Government and the oil-producing communities. The FG had approved a…

