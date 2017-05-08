Buhari is clean but habouring corrupt people – David-West

Elder statesman and former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Prof. Tam David-West has claimed that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government is habouring corrupt people. He, therefore, called on the President to urgently kick them out of his government. David-West, who spoke with newsmen shortly after being conferred with honorary Doctor of Science (D.Sc) by the Nasarawa […]

