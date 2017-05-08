Buhari is fit for 2019 – Aide

By AbdulSalam Muhammad

KANO – President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Adviser on Legislative matters, Alhaji AbdulRahaman Kawu Sumaila Monday,said ailing President is fit to seek for reelection in 2019.

Kawu Sumaila told Reporters in Kano that “from what I have seen at close range, my boss is quite fit for 2019 electoral battle”.

Buhari left the shore of this country Sunday night to United Kingdom on medical leave following undisclosed ailment that had debilitating effect on his capacity to run the governments.

The Presidential aide stated that ” President Buhari’s fitness status was played up in 2015 general election, he survived the campaign rigour, won the election and on the verge of taking Nigeria to the promised land”.

“Buhari is quite alright, he is fit to pass through a familiar terrain, and its human to fall sick, and highly confident he would get better, “. Kawu Sumaila stressed.

He expressed Buhari’s readiness to flaw any challenger within his party and across in a competitive election, adding that ” Buhari has nothing to fear.

“Those who have legitimate ambition should step forward, but they should also have at the back of their the fatal consequence of such misadventure in 2015,” Kawu Sumaila said.

Sumaila explained that President Buhari’s two years in office was “eventful and fruitful”, adding that ” his ability to degraded the insurgency was a landmark in the history of this country “.

The Presidential aide appealed to Nigerian to continued to support the government to enable it delivered the dividend of democracy to their door step.

