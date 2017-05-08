Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari is mortal, has right to seek medical attention – Imam

Posted on May 8, 2017

Kaduna-based Islamic scholar, Malam Muhammad Nafi’u, on Monday, lambasted those celebrating the ill health of President Muhammadu Buhari, saying they are sinning against God. Nafi’u, who is the Cheif Imam of Nupe Road Central Mosque, Kaduna said in Kaduna that the President, like all mortals, have a right to seek medical attention. “If Buhari is […]

