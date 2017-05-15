Buhari is not dead – Presidency

Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu has insisted that nothing unpleasant has happened to his principal. Shehu stated this on Sunday while reacting to speculations on social media that Buhari had died. He described the stories as “baseless rumour”, urging Nigerians to disregard them. “Baseless rumors are trending […]

Buhari is not dead – Presidency

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

